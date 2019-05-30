Former California governeur Arnold Schwarzenegger addresses at the R20 Regions of Climate Action Austrian World Summit in Vienna, Austria, on May 28, 2019. / AFP / ALEX HALADA Image Credit: AFP

Arnold Schwarzenegger is going back to kindergarten.

The action star and former California governor will star in the animated preschool series ‘Stan Lee’s Superhero Kindergarten’, the final project the Marvel maestro worked on before his death last November.

The ‘Kindergarten Cop’ actor, who is also an executive producer on the series, will voice Arnold Armstrong (aka Captain Courage), an average gym teacher who acquires superpowers by way of a mysterious comet. He’s then tasked with working undercover as a kindergarten teacher who trains a “unique new generation of super-powered 5-year-olds.”

Billed as a comedy/action-adventure animated series for children, ‘Superhero Kindergarten’ targets preschoolers. It will no doubt be another entryway for kids to consume all that ubiquitous superhero fare, perhaps at an even younger age.

“Not only does ‘Stan Lee’s Superhero Kindergarten’ feature comedy and action but there are many valuable lessons to be learnt along the way!” Schwarzenegger said in a statement, seemingly appealing to the parents who watch or vet these programs with their young kids.

“Of particular pride to me is the fact that I am not only teaching kids to use their superpowers but I am also imparting valuable lessons to kids worldwide about the importance of health, exercise and nutrition,” the former power lifter said.

The series will be written by ‘X-Men’ and ‘Deadpool’ comics scribe Fabian Nicieza. It is co-produced by kids media company Genius Brands, Lee’s POW! Entertainment and Schwarzenegger’s Oak Productions. Genius Brands’ chairman Andy Heyward and POW!’s Gil Champion will executive produce.

“Stan loved and admired Arnold as not just an actor but a true hero in so many ways and always envisioned Arnold for this role,” Heyward said.

Additionally, each episode of the series will feature an animated Lee cameo, continuing the Marvel star’s legacy of brief appearances in his projects.

No word yet on when the show will debut or what platform it will appear on.

Here’s the show’s official synopsis:

“Many years ago, Arnold Armstrong [Schwarzenegger] was just an average gym teacher who acquired incredible superpowers when the Earth passed through the ionic dust left in the wake of a mysterious comet. As a result, Arnold transformed into Captain Courage, one of the Earth’s greatest protectors!