Actor and former professional bodybuilder Arnold Schwarzenegger and Maria Shriver are officially divorced more than 10 years after filing for it.
TMZ reported that it was finalised at an LA Superior Court. The divorce was mediated by a private judge earlier this month but it needed to “entered into the court system by a sitting judge, which happened this morning.”
Schwarzenegger and Shriver have not been a couple for years after the journalist filed for divorce from the ‘Terminator’ actor on July 1, 2011.
The split came after news that Schwarzenegger fathered a child, Joseph Baena, with their housekeeper Mildred Patricia ‘Patty’ Baena.
According to reports, there was no custody battle for their four children. However, there was allegedly a complicated property settlement worth an estimated $400 million that delayed the divorce proceedings. TMZ reports that the former couple had no prenuptial agreement and that everything got split down the middle.
Schwarzenegger and Shriver started dating around 1982 and got married in 1986. They have four children together — Katherine, 32, Christina, 30, Patrick, 28, and Christopher, 24. Schwarzenegger is also close to his other son, Baena.