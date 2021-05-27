Ariana Grande at her wedding. Image Credit: instagram.com/arianagrande

Ariana Grande has risen to the challenge of our pics-or-it-didn’t-happen culture: The newly-wed just shared photos of her intimate at-home wedding to real estate agent Dalton Gomez, along with a few new details from the big day.

Grande can be seen rocking a Vera Wang gown at her Montecito, California, home in snaps shared with Vogue and on her Instagram feed. The pop star and Gomez, who wore Tom Ford, tied the knot in mid-May after a five-month engagement. They started dating a little before the start of the pandemic, in January 2020.

The dress was described thus: “a custom lily-white silk charmeuse empire waist column gown accented with a sculpted neckline, an exposed bra strap closure, and a plunging back.” Grande looks radiant in it in multiple shots that show off the gown’s rear view.

“Ariana’s mother, Joan Grande, gave her away ... alongside Ariana’s father, Ed Butera, which was a personal high point and one of the most special moments for the bride,” the magazine said Wednesday in its description of the ceremony, attended by only about 20 friends and family as the couple said “I do.”

Fans can see the “Thank U, Next” singer as masked make-up artist Ash K Holm and hair stylist Josh Liu work on her before the walk down the aisle. Rescue dog Toulouse also made an appearance or two, hanging around in the house and visiting the bride on her wedding day.

Tables were decorated with greenery, glassware and neutral place settings. In other shots, the bride and groom exchanged kisses.

One amusing photo shows the sky-high platform shoes the petite performer, 27, eventually wore to raise up her I-swear-I’m-over-5-feet frame. Also in the shoe department, Gomez, 25, traded his Converse kicks for shiny lace-ups befitting the formal occasion.