Ariana Grande’s reported split with Pete Davidson is now accompanied by a split from the internet.

The pop star broke her silence on Tuesday in the wake of reports over the weekend that she and the Saturday Night Live actor called off their whirlwind engagement.

After spending the day filming the NBC special A Very Wicked Halloween for which she performed The Wizard and I, Grande posted brief missives on her Instagram Stories that gave fans a glimpse into her personal life.

“Can’t believe I almost let my anxiety ruin this for me today!!! not today satan not tomorrow or the next day etiher not no more,” the No Tears Left to Cry singer wrote, promising to sing her “heart out and be a big walking vessel of love.”

Another post, which has since been deleted from Instagram and Twitter, appeared to address her break-up a little more directly. According to People, Grande wrote that Tuesday was very special and she was grateful to be part of the Wicked celebration. Then came her adieu to the worldwide web.

“Time to say bye bye to the internet for just a lil bit. It’s hard not to bump news n stuff that I’m not tryna to see rn. It’s very sad and we’re all tryin very hard to keep goin. Love u. And thank u for bein here always,” she wrote.

Meanwhile, Davidson dropped out of a comedy gig at Temple University in Philadelphia on Wednesday, according to TMZ, and was replaced by Adam DeVine.

The erstwhile couple have yet to issue official statements on their split, but there has been speculation that their relationship was a case of “too much too soon.”

The fallout from the unexpected death of Grande’s ex-boyfriend Mac Miller last month has also been mentioned as a contributing factor.

Grande reportedly returned the massive $100,000 (Dh367,243) engagement ring Davidson gave her but is said to be keeping their teacup pig, Piggy Smallz, TMZ said.