In January, actors Jason Momoa and Lisa Bonet made the surprising announcement that they were splitting up after over a decade together. However, reports suggest they might be giving their relationship another shot.

A source says that Momoa has moved back in with Bonet, with whom he shares two children.

“Jason moved back in with Lisa about two weeks ago and they are very much back together. They decided to work on things rather than throw in the towel because they have so much invested in each other,” a source told Hollywood Life. “Everyone is really hoping that they can make this work this time around.”

We can all hope that love prevails, but even if that’s not the case this time, their Momoa and Bonet’s familial bond is going strong.

Jason Momoa and his children Lola Momoa and Nakoa-Wolf Momoa arrive for “The Batman” world premiere at Josie Robertson Plaza in New York, March 1, 2022. Image Credit: AFP

The ‘Aquaman’ actor was on the red carpet for ‘The Batman’ premiere in New York City to support Bonet’s daughter Zoe Kravitz, who plays Selina Kyle (aka Catwoman) in the movie.

“Lisa couldn’t be here so we’re representing, me and the babies,” Momoa told ‘Entertainment Tonight’, referring to his daughter Lola, 14, and son Noakoa-Wolf, 13. “We’re very excited to just be here. … It’s still family, you know?”

Before the red carpet event, Momoa excitedly shared a post on his Instagram showing himself with Kravitz’ rumoured boyfriend Channing Tatum getting ready to board a flight to the premiere.

“CHEEEEHUUUUUUUU. SO EXCITED @channingtatum and I are on our way to see our ZOZO,” Momoa wrote.

“Finally @thebatman premiere,” he added. “I’m so beyond proud of you @zoeisabellakravitz all my aloha to @adamweitsman and @daveophilly for making this happen at the last minute. mahalo @wbpictures for the invite.”

Lisa Bonet and Jason Momoa. Image Credit: AP

Momoa and Bonet were together for around 17 years — five of those married — before they made the announcement about their break-up on Instagram in January.

“We have all felt the squeeze and changes of these transformational times… A revolution is unfolding — and our family is of no exception… feeling and growing from the seismic shifts occurring,” the statement read.

The statement continued: “And so — We share our Family news — That we are parting ways in marriage. We share this not because we think it’s newsworthy — But so that as we go about our lives we may do so with dignity and honesty.”