After multiple reports surfaced that Hollywood power couple George Clooney and Amal Clooney are pregnant with their third child, a representative for the duo has come forward to rubbish the rumours.
Within a few hours of the rumours of Amal’s pregnancy breaking, a representative for George shared with ‘Just Jared’ that Amal isn’t expecting children right now. “Stories saying that Amal Clooney is pregnant are not true,” they explained to the publication, providing no further clarification beyond that statement.
The rumours began circulating when the Clooneys were spotted happily strolling to dinner in Lake Como, in the tail end of July.
The actor and his human rights lawyer wife, who share twins Ella and Alexander, also celebrated their kids’ fourth birthday recently.
A source reportedly claimed to publication OK! that the couple held an intimate dinner party at George’s favourite restaurant, Il Gatto Nero, where they broke the news of their new pregnancy to friends.
“George was giddy with excitement and couldn’t wait to tell everyone,” the source claimed. They continued to say that the news “was met with well-wishes all around. George was so proud, and Amal was glowing.”
For now, the source seems to have been incorrect.