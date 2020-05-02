Mumbai: Actress Anushka Sharma at the Red Carpet of Femina Beauty Awards in Mumbai on Feb 19, 2020. (Photo: IANS) Image Credit: IANS

As she celebrated her 32nd birthday on May 1, actress Anushka Sharma penned a poem wishing that the months-long global crisis comes to an end.

In the poem, Sharma talks about thousands of people dying due to the coronavirus and the Bollywood industry losing two of its brightest stars — Irrfan Khan and Rishi Kapoor — within a span of 24 hours.

“I wish today, sadness dwindles. I wish today, suffering ends. I know it may not all go away, It does have its own part to play, And the role it dawns comes at a price, With tears and screams and even stifled cries,” her poem read.

“I wish today, suffering ends, Sadness and suffering have been friends. Suffering is the second act. They play on the same life stage. Making you tumble, slip, and fall. But after that comes your rise, and rise you will and be so wise. I wish today, sadness dwindles. I wish today, suffering ends,” she wrote.

“Today, I wish for all this to end,” she tweeted along with the poem.

Sharma who is currently staying home due to the nationwide lockdown to prevent the spread of coronavirus, celebrated her 32nd birthday with her cricketer husband Virat Kohli.