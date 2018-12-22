After years of babysitting cranky and confrontational real housewives, ‘Watch What Happens Live’ host Andy Cohen is finally making the switch to cranky babies.
Cohen announced on Thursday’s episode that he is expecting his first child, via surrogate, in six weeks.
“Throughout it, I’ve always tried to be as transparent as possible about my life. I overshare and I expect everyone around me to do the same,” he confessed to his audience.
“And tonight I want you to be the first to know that after many years of careful deliberation, fair amount of prayers and the benefit of science, if all goes according to plan, in about six weeks’ time, I’m going to become a father thanks to a wonderful surrogate who is carrying my future.”
The Bravo mainstay has hosted ‘WWHL’ since its debut in 2009 and offers an environment in which celebrities feel comfortable enough to get silly and spill secrets.
“To the viewers at home, I call you my friends at home because we are friends. You have supported me through almost 10 years of live tomfoolery night after night,” Cohen said. “This has been an incredible, joyous journey with you all. I am grateful to be able live my dream everyday and grateful to you for coming along for the ride. I don’t take any of it for granted.”
For fans who demand even more Cohen in their lives, they can find him again co-hosting CNN’s New Year’s Eve coverage alongside Anderson Cooper before diaper duty begins.