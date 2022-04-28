After a blockbuster year that has seen Andrew Garfield become the toast of Hollywood with ‘Tick, Tick … Boom!’, ‘The Eyes of Tammy Faye’, and of course, that cameo in ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’, the actor is ready to step away from the spotlight and take a break from acting.
In an new interview with Variety, Garfield revealed that he wants to live a normal life for a while once he’s done with ‘Under the Banner of Heaven,’ FX’s limited series adaptation of Jon Krakauer’s 2003 true-crime book of the same name.
“I’m going to rest for a little bit,” Garfield said. “I need to recalibrate and reconsider what I want to do next and who I want to be and just be a bit of a person for a while. Because as you know, that is a washing machine, that awards season. I need to just be a bit ordinary for a while.”
Garfield received his second Oscar nomination this past year for ‘Tick, Tick … Boom!’ for Best Actor, which he lost out to Will Smith for ‘King Richard’.
However, 2021 was perhaps best remembered, for Hollywood fans that is, by Garfield’s cameo in ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’, where he featured along Toby Maguire and Tom Holland, reprising his role as the Webbed Wonder in the film’s climax.
His upcoming limited series features Garfield playing a Mormon detective investigating the murder of a mother (Daisy Edgar-Jones) and her baby daughter by fundamentalist followers of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.
The series is written by Oscar winner Dustin Lance Black and directed by David Mackenzie.