On the latest episode of ‘The Tonight Show’, actor Andrew Garfield has responded to an alleged leaked photo of the upcoming ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ that appeared to confirm he would reprise his role as the web-slinging hero, along with actor Tobey Maguire.
Rumours have been swirling for some time that Garfield and Maguire would be in the film that puts Tom Holland’s Spider-Man in the multiverse with villains from previous Spider-Man film franchises. Alfred Molina and Jamie Foxx, villains from Maguire and Garfield movies respectively, have already been confirmed to return in ‘No Way Home’, and feature in the film’s first trailer.
While a guest Monday on ‘The Tonight Show’, Garfield doubled down on the claim that he’d not be in the movie.
However, host Jimmy Fallon wasn’t about to let him go easy, and called him out on the alleged leaked photo.
“I heard about it. And I did see it. And it’s a Photoshop,” Garfield told a sceptical Fallon who said he doesn’t believe him. “I am trying to manage expectations and you say, ‘No,’” Garfield replied, as the pair shared a big laugh.
The actor was also full of praise for Tom Holland and the upcoming film, “I think that Tom Holland is just the perfect Peter Parker and Spider-Man, so I am super stoked.”
‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ hits theatres worldwide on December 17.