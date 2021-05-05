Actor played the webbed wonder in ‘The Amazing Spider-Man’ and the sequel to the film

Andrew Garfield in The Amazing Spider-Man Image Credit: Sony Pictures Entertainment

Andrew Garfield has broken his silence about a rumoured cameo in the upcoming ‘Spider-Man’ movie and for those who were hoping to see him return as the webbed wonder, the news isn’t good.

The Hollywood actor has denied he will be a part of Marvel’s ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’, which will see a few familiar faces return to the spider-verse.

Speaking to Josh Horowitz, the host of the ‘Happy Sad Confused’ podcast, Garfield finally spilled the beans on the much rumoured appearance when asked outright about it. “I did not get a call,” Garfield answered. “Listen, I would have gotten a call by now, that’s what I’m saying.”

But the actor hasn’t given up hope. “I don’t want to rule anything out. Maybe they want to call me and say, like, ‘Hey, people want this’.”

Sorry guys.

Jamie Foxx and Andrew Garfield in The Amazing Spider-Man Image Credit: Ap

Garfield played Spider-Man in ‘The Amazing Spider-Man’ (2012) and its sequel, ‘The Amazing Spider-Man 2’ (2014), starring alongside Emma Stone and Jamie Foxx.

Rumours about his return heated up when other cast members were signed on to reprise their roles, including Alfred Molina who played Doctor Octopus in 2004’s ‘Spider-Man 2’, along with Foxx who played the dreaded Electro in the 2014 film that featured Garfield.

And if you’re wondering how two Spider-Mans could exist in one universe what with Tom Holland already filming the project, let us point you towards 2018’s Oscar-winning ‘Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse’, which feature not one, not two but six superheroes appearing from alternative universes.

Jake Gyllenhaal and Tom Holland in 'Spider-Man: Far From Home' Image Credit: Sony Pictures Entertainment

Holland had earlier addressed the stories that also included the return of Tobey Maquire to the franchise, who had earlier played the superhero.

“It would be amazing if they were [in the film] because they haven’t told me that yet,” Holland said in an episode of ‘The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon’. “I am Spider-Man, and I’ve read the script from beginning to the end, so it’ll be a miracle if they could have kept that from me. But at the moment, there is no cameo from the two boys.”