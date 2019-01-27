“Let me be clear: I’m not saying everyone who voted for Trump is a racist. I’m saying that everyone who proudly wears the red hat identifies with an ideology of white supremacy and misogyny. Everyone who proudly wears those hats gives a tacit endorsement for the hatred and the violence we’ve seen these past few years,” she said, providing a litany of racially tinged events that prominently showcased the slogan-bearing head gear.