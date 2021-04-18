SPIDER-MAN 2, Alfred Molina, 2004 Image Credit: Columbia Pictures

Will Marvel and Disney undoubtedly spend good money on keeping things quiet about their upcoming projects, the forthcoming ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ film featuring Tom Holland in the lead olr, may be its worst kept yet.

In a free-wheeling conversation with Variety, actor Alfred Molina spoke about his return as Dr Otto Octavius aka Doc Ock.

“When we were shooting it, we were all under orders not to talk about it, because it was supposed to be some great big secret,” Molina said during an interview with Variety about his role in the Oscar-nominated ‘Promising Young Woman’. “But, you know, it’s all over the internet. I actually described myself as the worst kept secret in Hollywood!”

“It was wonderful,” he added. “It was very interesting going back after 17 years to play the same role, given that in the intervening years, I now have two chins, a wattle, crow’s feet and a slightly a slightly dodgy lower back.”

Molina played Doc Ock in 2004 in ‘Spider-Man 2’, which featured actor Tobey Maguire as Spider-Man.

Molina also said he was initially worried how his current age would affect his role but director Jon Watts laid his fears to rest.

“He just looked at me, and said, ‘Did you see what we did to Bob Downey Jr. and Sam Jackson?’” Molina said.

In 2016’s ‘Captain America: Civil War’, Marvel Studios used CGI to de-age Robert Downey Jr. to look as he did in 1991; and in 2019’s ‘Captain Marvel’, also set in the 1990s, a de-aged Samuel L Jackson played a younger version of his character, Nick Fury.

‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ will also see Jamie Foxx reprise his role as Electro from the movie ‘The Amazing Spider-Man 2’, which had Andrew Garfield play the titular hero.