Alec Baldwin had a few things to say Monday night at the Emmy Awards about his niece Hailey Baldwin and her beau Justin Bieber -- but don’t expect clarity on the did-they-or-didn’t-they front.

“They went off and got married,” the SNL guest star told Access on the gold carpet, where he was hanging out with wife Hilaria Baldwin and apparently out of the loop that says the two kids did not exchange vows. “And I don’t know what the deal is.”

Clearly. Along with the rest of us.

Bieber, 24, and Hailey, 21, who were thought to have tied the knot last Thursday but apparently have not done any such thing, have known each other since 2009. Bieber talked about someday marrying her back in 2016, when they ditched one another so he could go on tour.

But while Alec doesn’t know much about his brother’s betrothed daughter’s wedding plans, as they only text once in a while, he did express his thoughts about making it work as a married couple.

And that whole tour thing would be a big no-no in his book.

“When you get married, I think it works best if you can really be together,” Baldwin said. “You hook your schedules up where you can really be with each other.”

There are jobs that he and Hilaria could take, he said, and things they could go do professionally, but they don’t, because they want to stay home with each other and the kids and those gigs would separate them for weeks or months.

And surprisingly, or perhaps not, Alec had nothing to say to Bieber about taking care of the bride-to-be.

“That’s not my job,” Baldwin said, shuffling the responsibility off on brother Stephen Baldwin, who’s been essentially mum on social media.

“She has a dad, and I’m sure he has a few paragraphs about that himself,” he added.