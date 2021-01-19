Actor earlier used the website to defend his wife

In this Sept. 17, 2017 file photo, Alec Baldwin poses in the press room with the award for outstanding supporting actor in a comedy series for "Saturday Night Live" at the 69th Primetime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles. Image Credit: AP

American actor Alec Baldwin announced on Monday morning that he is leaving Twitter “for now” following his wife Hilaria Baldwin’s heritage scandal.

The 62-year-old Oscar nominee took to the site and wrote, “Twitter is like a party where everyone is screaming. Not much of a party.”

He concluded: “Goodbye for now.”

As reported by Fox News, the message came after a relatively busy morning on the app for the ‘30 Rock’ alum, who kicked off the day by calling the recent loss of Congressman Jamie Raskin and Sarah Bloom Raskin’s son “unspeakable.”

He also retweeted a handful of news articles and shared a quote from Dr Martin Luther King Jr before signing off.

In recent weeks, Alec has used the app in Hilaria’s defence after her Spanish heritage was called into question, even taking the opportunity to slam Twitter.

The ‘It’s Complicated’ star also previously addressed the criticism on Instagram, calling the ordeal “just a lot of [expletive].”

“You have to kind of hack your way through the debris of Twitter. Twitter is just a vast orchard of [expletive],” he said.

“And I have certainly slung some [expletive] in that orchard myself every now and then with things I’ve said. So, that’s not lost on me that I’m guilty of that as well.”

Fox News reported that last month, Hilaria was called out on Twitter for ‘pretending’ to be Spanish. It was revealed she was actually born and raised in Boston, not Spain, as she has implied.