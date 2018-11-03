Alec Baldwin was arrested in New York City and charged with assault and harassment after allegedly punching a man over a parking dispute, police said on Friday.

Baldwin was arrested on suspicion of misdemeanour assault after a verbal dispute turned into a physical one, a police spokesperson said.

“He punched a complainant, 49 years old, and was arrested,” the spokesperson said. The charges are both misdemeanours.

At issue, according to a witness, was a parking space in Manhattan’s West Village.

Baldwin might have had a friend holding a parking spot for him, then the other man swooped in and took it, TMZ said.

“What do you think you’re doing?” the actor allegedly yelled, according to a witness. Baldwin screamed profanities at the man, then hit him in the face when he got out of the car, police sources said.

The 30 Rock alum was last arrested in 2014 after he argued with cops and could not produce ID when they pulled him over for riding his bike the wrong way on Fifth Avenue in Manhattan.

And Baldwin’s gotten a lot of attention in recent years for parodying President Trump on Saturday Night Live, so naturally a reporter had to ask the president about the actor’s arrest on Friday.

“I wish him luck,” POTUS replied on the South Lawn of the White House, according to the Hill.

A Baldwin rep had no comment when reached on Friday afternoon.