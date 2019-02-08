It proved a needless concern. Ridley Scott directed him in the Napoleonic war film "The Duellists'' (1977); Alan Parker sought him in the 1982 tearjerker "Shoot the Moon," and John Huston cast Finney in two pictures that showcased his diversity: "Annie'' (1982), in which Finney sang, hoofed and rumbled as Daddy Warbucks, and in "Under the Volcano'' (1984) as the alcoholic consul staggering to his death, in an Oscar-nominated performance.