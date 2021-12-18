Priyanka Chopra Jonas Image Credit: Instagram.com/priyankachopra

Priyanka Chopra Jonas may be ending the year with a bang as ‘The Matrix Resurrections’ rolls into cinemas on December 23, but the actress is ready to call a time out after spending most of 2021 jet-setting across continents.

In a recent chat with Indian daily Hindustan Times, Chopra Jonas spoke at length about shooting at the peak of COVID-19 and now finally taking the time to indulge in some self-care.

Priyanka Chopra Jonas with two of her three dogs on set Image Credit: instagram.com/priyankachopra/

“Shooting amid the pandemic was one of the hardest things I’ve done. While shooting, we lived in a bubble. You went to the set and came back. So, it was kind of lonely. This whole time was emotionally difficult,” she said in the interview, adding that the isolation pushed her towards taking a much-needed break.

“It (the pandemic) has made me appreciate the moments I have in my life, not just in my job. I love my job, but now, after 21 years, it’s high time I take some time out for myself,” she revealed, which includes spending some quality time with her husband, singer Nick Jonas.

Priyanka Chopra Jonas with husband Nick Jonas Image Credit: Instagram.com/priyankachopra

Over the past year, Chopra Jonas has largely been stationed in the UK where she was busy filming ‘Citadel’, a thriller to feature on Amazon Prime. In between, Jonas and the actress took weekends together over Diwali and Thanksgiving to spend quality time. But with The Jonas Brothers on tour in the US during 2021 and Chopra Jonas shutting between her shoots, their time together was truncated.