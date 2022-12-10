Next month’s AFI Awards will honour films including the “Avatar” sequel, “Top Gun: Maverick,” “Elvis” and popular television series like “Abbott Elementary,” “Better Call Saul” and “The White Lotus.”
The American Film Institute announced its slate of honourees Friday ahead of its gala luncheon on January 13 in Beverly Hills, California.
The institute selects 10 movies and shows for its ceremony, which honours projects deemed among the best of the year culturally and artistically.
Additional film honourees are: “Everything Everywhere All at Once,” “The Fabelmans,” “Nope,” “She Said,” “Tár,” “The Woman King” and “Women Talking.”
The other television series being honoured are: “The Bear,” Hacks,” Mo,” “Pachinko,” “Reservation Dogs,” Severance” and “Somebody Somewhere.”
A special award will be given to “The Banshees of Inisherin,” which stars Colin Farrell and Brendan Gleeson as two men whose friendship falls apart.