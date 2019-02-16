Aerosmith planned to spend Valentine’s Day on the Hollywood Walk of Fame today, but their date with a star was postponed due to a monster storm pummelling Southern California.
On Thursday, the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce intended to unveil the 2,657th star on the Walk of Fame with the legendary rockers, but a heavy downpour prompted a rain check.
“The Aerosmith Walk of Fame ceremony, scheduled for today, has been postponed due to severe weather conditions. We are currently working on another date to reschedule this special event,” the chamber said in a statement.
Aerosmith frontman and vocalist Steven Tyler told fans on Twitter to “stay tuned and stay dry” while they await a new ceremony date.