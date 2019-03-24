They danced and schmoozed, hugging fans and taking selfies

Image Credit: AP

Bar patrons in New York’s Greenwich Village were in the right place at the right time when Adele and Jennifer Lawrence showed up.

The Daily News reports Grammy-winning singer Adele and her Oscar-winning actress pal hit a bar called Pieces on Friday night, to the delight of the crowd.

They drank and danced and schmoozed, hugging fans and taking selfies while the crowd applauded.

They danced to Kylie Minogue and played a drinking game.