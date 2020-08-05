Admission came during a discussion of her newly shaved head on podcast

Tiffany Haddish. Image Credit: AFP

Tiffany Haddish has confirmed she’s in a relationship with rapper-actor Common, the person she’s been isolating with during the coronavirus outbreak.

The admission came during a discussion of her newly shaved head last week on a profanity-filled episode of the podcast ‘Steve-O’s Wild Ride.’

“I take it you’re not in a relationship right now,” co-host Scott Randolph said. “Or are you?”

“I am in a relationship,” Haddish replied.

“With Common?,” Steve-O asked excitedly.

“Yeah, we’re twins now,” she said, referring to their mutually hairless heads.

The two met in 2018 when they were filming her 2019 movie ‘The Kitchen’ and became friends, she said. Then in May of last year, she joined Bumble and got into the dating thing, only to have the app approach her to do something for charity. She enlisted then-pal Common to join her in a virtual Bumble date in April to raise money for front-line workers during the pandemic.

Common. Image Credit: AP

At that point, she said, their friendship was getting to be a little bit more than just friendship — and at some point that month they were isolating together.

“Then he got tested for everything, I got tested for everything,” she told Steve-O.

Common told her she was brave for shaving her head, she said. (She had it all cut off in early July and then honed her shaving skills a week later.)

“He’s like, ‘Wow, you did it, man. You’ve got a lot of courage. You look so beautiful. I love it.’ And I’m like, ‘Ahh, put your head on my head,’” she said.

Haddish shaved her head not for a movie role, but simply because she wanted to know herself “from head to toe,” she said.