Actress Naya Rivera is missing and may have drowned, authorities have said, after the ‘Glee’ star went missing on Wednesday in Lake Piru.
Helicopters, drones and dive teams searched for the 33-year-old actress on Wednesday, after her four-year-old was found floating by himself on a rented boat.
Authorities have now suspended their search-and-rescue operation and plan to continue on Thursday.
Rivera rented the boat at around 1pm. Around three hours later, her son was spotted in the boat by himself, according to the Ventura County Sheriff’s Department.
Another boater notified authorities, prompting a search for Rivera.
Rivera’s final tweet came a day before the incident. On July 8, she posted an image, apparently with her son, where the two had their faces pressed closed together, with the caption: “Just the two of us.”
The police earlier mistakenly identified the child as a young girl.