Actress Kelly Preston, known for her roles in films such as ‘Mischief’, ‘Jerry Maguire’ and ‘Return to Sender’, has died at the age of 57.
John Travolta, her husband of 29 years, revealed on Instagram that Preston had lost a two-year battle with breast cancer.
He asked fans to “forgive me in advance” for taking time away from the spotlight to heal.
“It is with a very heavy heart that I inform you that my beautiful wife Kelly has lost her two-year battle with breast cancer. She fought a courageous fight with the love and support of so many,” wrote Travolta.
“Kelly’s love and life will always be remembered. I will be taking some time to be there for my children who have lost their mother, so forgive me in advance if you don’t hear from us for a while. But please know that I will feel your outpouring of love in the weeks and months ahead as we heal.”
Travolta also thanked Preston’s nurses and doctors at MD Anderson Cancer Center and said his family are “forever grateful”.
Preston met Travolta in 1987 while they filmed the movie ‘The Experts’. They married in 1991.
The couple had three children together, Ella Bleu, 20, Benjamin, nine, and the late Jett, who passed away at the age of 16 in 2008 after a seizure.