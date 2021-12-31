US actress Dakota Johnson has kept her relationship with Coldplay frontman Chris Martin pretty low-key. They’ve been spotted together out and about, but rarely discuss their romance.
In a new interview, the ‘Fifty Shades of Grey’ actress has shared rare details about their dating life.
“We’ve been together for quite a while, and we go out sometimes, but we both work so much that it’s nice to be at home and be cozy and private,” Johnson told Elle UK in an interview published on December 30. “Most of the partying takes place inside my house.”
Johnson, 32, has been dating the 44-year-old British singer since 2017 and they live a quiet life together in a modern home in Point Dume, Malibu, that they reportedly moved into in January.
According to rumours, the couple are engaged but they haven’t confirmed it.
Despite being private about their bond, Martin recently dedicated a song to Johnson during a performance in London.
“This is about my universe, and she’s here,” the singer told the crowd before his band launched into the track ‘My Universe’, which features K-Pop group BTS.
Martin was previously married to actress Gwyneth Paltrow and they share two children together.