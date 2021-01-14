'Sound of Metal' star says he tied the knot in a small ceremony

Riz Ahmed Image Credit: AP

British actor Riz Ahmed has surprised fans by revealing that’s a married man.

The Emmy-winning star has reportedly tied the knot with novelist Fatima Farheen Mirza during the lockdown.

The ‘Sound of Metal’ actor first let the news slip on the January 11 episode of Louis Theroux’s ‘Grounded’ podcast, when he said he was staying put in California since finishing a film there because his “wife’s family” is from the Bay Area.

Theroux told Ahmed he didn’t realise he was married and asked how long he had been hitched.

“Not very long, actually,” Ahmed responded. “It’s the first time I’ve ever mentioned it in an interview. So, congratulations on this incredibly exciting scoop.”

“I mean, I guess I don’t really feel it’s generally that relevant, so I don’t delve into my personal life or my dating history or even family life much,” the 38-year-old actor added.

The ‘Rogue One’ star later elaborated on his nuptials while speaking on ‘The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon’.

“She’s an amazing novelist. We met so randomly while I was preparing for this role, for ‘Sound of Metal’ when I was in New York,” he said. “We both sat down at the same table in the cafe where we both turned up to write. We were both jostling over the same laptop plug points, like a very modern way of meeting.”

Ahmed said the wedding was a small one due to the pandemic.