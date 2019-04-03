Expect new song in September or October, says band member

From left: Benny Andersson, Agnetha Faltskog, Anni-Frid Lyngstad and Bjorn Ulvaeus. Image Credit: AP

Copenhagen, Denmark: ABBA's Bjorn Ulvaeus says fans can expect a new song "in September or October" from the four-member Swedish pop group that broke up 37 years ago.

Ulvaeus told Denmark's Ekstra Bladet tabloid on Wednesday that "it takes an extremely long time" to make the video with the avatars of the group members, adding "it has been delayed for too long".

The band earlier said Ulvaeus, Benny Andersson, Anni-Frid Lyngstad and Agnetha Faltskog reunited to plan a virtual tour featuring digital avatars, and that one of the two new songs is entitled "I Still Have Faith in You".