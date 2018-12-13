Among the plethora of actors nominated are Antonio Banderas, who received an outstanding performance nod for his portrayal of Pablo Picasso in the National Geographic miniseries ‘Genius,’ Patricia Arquette for ‘Escape at Dannamora,’ and Anthony Hopkins for ‘King Lear’. Some of the surprising snubs for movies include Alfonso Cuaron’s ‘Roma,’ seen as an Oscar front-runner, ‘First Man,’ about Neil Armstrong’s moon landing, and ‘Widows,’ about a group of women who try to pull off a heist after their husbands are killed in a botched robbery.