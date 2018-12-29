Kim Kardashian West posted a series of gleeful Instagram stories in July, as her sisters pointed out her especially slim physique. “I don’t think you’re eating, you look so skinny,” Kendall Jenner said. “Oh my God, thank you!” Kardashian exclaimed, and boasted she was down to 53kg. Many criticised the videos for glamorising drastic weight loss, and potentially “triggering” people with eating disorders. A couple months later, on model Ashley Graham’s podcast, Kardashian said she had been working hard to lose weight, but understood why people were upset by the comments. She added she knows people with eating disorders and should have been more sensitive: “My intention is never to offend anyone, and I really apologise if I offended anyone.”