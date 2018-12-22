HOLD FOR STORY -- Actress-rapper Awkwafina poses for a portrait, Wednesday, Dec. 5, 2018, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP) Image Credit: Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP

HOLD FOR WIRE John David Washington poses for a portrait at the Four Seasons Hotel in Los Angles on Nov 14, 2018 (Photo by Rebecca Cabage/Invision/AP) Image Credit: Rebecca Cabage/Invision/AP

HOLD FOR STORY -- Australian comedian Hannah Gadsby poses for a portrait, Monday, Dec. 10, 2018, in Los Angeles, (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP) Image Credit: Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP

HOLD FOR STORY -- Actor Henry Golding poses for a portrait at the Orlando Hotel, Friday, Nov. 9, 2018, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP) Image Credit: Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP

In this Nov. 7, 2018 photo, country singer Kane Brown poses for a portrait in New York. The singer from humble beginnings has become one of the brightest new singers in music and arguably country music’s most successful act of the year. (Photo by Drew Gurian/Invision/AP) Image Credit: Drew Gurian/Invision/AP

HOLD FOR STORY -- Actor Henry Golding poses for a portrait at the Orlando Hotel, Friday, Nov. 9, 2018, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP) Image Credit: Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP

HOLD FOR STORY -- Actress-rapper Awkwafina poses for a portrait, Wednesday, Dec. 5, 2018, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP) Image Credit: Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP

Ella Mai poses for a portrait on Monday, November 19, 2018, in New York, NY. (Photo by Matt Licari/Invision/AP) Image Credit: Matt Licari/Invision/AP

HOLD FOR STORY -- Actress Elsie Fisher, star of the film "Eighth Grade," poses for a portrait, Monday, Nov. 19, 2018, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP) Image Credit: Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP

HOLD FOR STORY -- Actress Natasha Rothwell poses for a portrait, Tuesday, Oct. 23, 2018, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP) Image Credit: Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP

In this Nov. 19, 2018 photo, actress Elsie Fisher, star of the film "Eighth Grade," poses for a portrait in Los Angeles. Fisher was named as one of eight Breakthrough Entertainers of the Year by the Associated Press. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP) Image Credit: Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP

HOLD FOR STORY -- Australian comedian Hannah Gadsby poses for a portrait, Monday, Dec. 10, 2018, in Los Angeles, (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP) Image Credit: Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP

Ella Mai performs "Boo'd Up" at the American Music Awards on Tuesday, Oct. 9, 2018, at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. (Photo by Matt Sayles/Invision/AP) Image Credit: Matt Sayles/Invision/AP

HOLD FOR STORY -- Actress Natasha Rothwell poses for a portrait, Tuesday, Oct. 23, 2018, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP) Image Credit: Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP