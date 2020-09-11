Though virtual, the upcoming 72nd annual Emmy Awards is going to be a star-studded affair.

Big names of the industry including Oprah Winfrey, Gabrielle Union and more TV stars are confirmed to make appearances at the 2020 Emmy Awards, which will be held virtually on September 20, cited E! Online.

ABC and the Television Academy on Thursday (local time) announced that there will be appearances by Anthony Anderson, America Ferrera, Issa Rae, Gabrielle Union, J.J. Watt, Lena Waithe, and Oprah Winfrey.

Grammy award-winning singer H.E.R. will also be taking the stage for a special "In Memoriam" performance.

More names are expected to join in the next two weeks until the glamorous event.

Earlier, executive producers of the event -- Reginald Hudlin and Ian Stewart -- during an interaction with Variety revealed their plans on how to make the prestigious award ceremony as live and as safe as possible amid COVID-19.

Jimmy Kimmel, who will be anchoring the virtual show, will host Emmys from a stage in the Staples Center, but there will be no audience and no red carpet.

Unlike previous years, where the event normally takes place across the street at the Microsoft Theatre, 2020 Emmys have been planned to do at Staples, because of the facility's tremendous size.

The producers require that capacity as they are planning to have professional camera operators stationed where every nominee is located. That's as many as 140 live feeds coming into the control room at Staples.