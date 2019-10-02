The newly-released trailer for Ryan Reynold’s upcoming action flick ‘6 Underground’ showcases some of Abu Dhabi’s finest architectural feats, from the Louvre to the Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque.
Featuring high-octane car chases, blazing explosions and Reynold’s Deadpool-esque humour, the trailer includes shots of Abu Dhabi’s Liwa desert, Aldar HQ building, the Louvre Abu Dhabi museum, and the Sheikh Zayed Bridge with the famed Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque silhouetted in the background.
The film is reportedly Netflix’s most costly to date, with a budget of $150 million (Dh396.84 million).
If the numbers are accurate, that comes up to $10 million more than the budget of Netflix’s star-studded ‘The Irishmen’, directed by Martin Scorcese and starring Robert De Niro and Al Pacino, which premiered last week at the New York Film Festival.
30 days of filming in the UAE
Directed by Michael Bay, ‘6 Underground’ filmed for 30 days in the UAE last year, also visiting Sharjah and Ras Al Khaimah. The production worked in tandem with twofour54 Abu Dhabi.
Other Hollywood titles that have filmed in the capital include ‘Mission: Impossible — Fallout’, ‘Star Wars: The Force Awakens’, ‘Furious 7’ and Netflix’s ‘War Machine’.
“We are delighted to see Abu Dhabi yet again featuring so prominently in a major international production. It was a pleasure to welcome Netflix back to our Emirate and to support such a smooth and seamless shoot,” said Maryam Eid AlMheiri, vice-chair of twofour54.
‘6 Underground’ will release on December 13 on the streaming platform. It follows six people who fake their deaths to go after baddies undetected.
Reynold’s tells his cohorts: “Best part of being dead is the freedom. No policies or politics. We answer to no one.”
The film also stars Ben Hardy, Melanie Laurent, Corey Hawkins and Dave Franco.
ABU DHABI IN THE '6 UNDERGROUND' TRAILER: WHAT CAN YOU SPOT?
Aldar HQ
We see men tumbling off of the glimmering rounded structure. The distinct 23-floor building is the first circular structure of its kind in the Middle East.
Liwa desert
The Liwa desert has become famous in Hollywood due to its versatile and muted landscape; it can stand in as a generic dusty backdrop when needed, and can also be spotted in Star Wars: The Force Awakens.
Sheikh Zayed Bridge and the Grand Mosque
In a wide shot, we see the striking structure of the Sheikh Zayed bridge — a Dh1 billion structure designed by the late architect Zaha Hadid — as well as the popular Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque silhouetted in the background.
The Louvre Abu Dhabi
The camera travels over the top of the Louvre, which has become recognisable for its intricate exterior. The metallic and web-patterned ceiling of the Louvre was designed to let natural light in.