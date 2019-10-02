The Ryan Ryenold-starring Michael Bay film shot in the UAE for 30 days last year

Corey Hawkins, Adria Arjona, Ben Hardy, Ryan Reynolds, Mélanie Laurent, Manuel Garcia-Rulfo in '6 Underground'. Photo Courtesy of Netflix Image Credit:

The newly-released trailer for Ryan Reynold’s upcoming action flick ‘6 Underground’ showcases some of Abu Dhabi’s finest architectural feats, from the Louvre to the Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque.

Featuring high-octane car chases, blazing explosions and Reynold’s Deadpool-esque humour, the trailer includes shots of Abu Dhabi’s Liwa desert, Aldar HQ building, the Louvre Abu Dhabi museum, and the Sheikh Zayed Bridge with the famed Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque silhouetted in the background.

The film is reportedly Netflix’s most costly to date, with a budget of $150 million (Dh396.84 million).

If the numbers are accurate, that comes up to $10 million more than the budget of Netflix’s star-studded ‘The Irishmen’, directed by Martin Scorcese and starring Robert De Niro and Al Pacino, which premiered last week at the New York Film Festival.

30 days of filming in the UAE

Hollywood in Abu Dhabi: Actor Ryan Reynolds and director Michael Bay shot in the UAE for 30 days in November for their upcoming action thriller, 6 Underground. A cast and crew of more than 300 people shot in four locations, including the Liwa desert, Abu Dhabi, Sharjah and Ras Al Khaimah. Image Credit: Supplied

Directed by Michael Bay, ‘6 Underground’ filmed for 30 days in the UAE last year, also visiting Sharjah and Ras Al Khaimah. The production worked in tandem with twofour54 Abu Dhabi.

Other Hollywood titles that have filmed in the capital include ‘Mission: Impossible — Fallout’, ‘Star Wars: The Force Awakens’, ‘Furious 7’ and Netflix’s ‘War Machine’.

“We are delighted to see Abu Dhabi yet again featuring so prominently in a major international production. It was a pleasure to welcome Netflix back to our Emirate and to support such a smooth and seamless shoot,” said Maryam Eid AlMheiri, vice-chair of twofour54.

‘6 Underground’ will release on December 13 on the streaming platform. It follows six people who fake their deaths to go after baddies undetected.

Reynold’s tells his cohorts: “Best part of being dead is the freedom. No policies or politics. We answer to no one.”

The film also stars Ben Hardy, Melanie Laurent, Corey Hawkins and Dave Franco.

ABU DHABI IN THE '6 UNDERGROUND' TRAILER: WHAT CAN YOU SPOT?

Aldar HQ

Still from '6 Underground' Image Credit: Netflix

We see men tumbling off of the glimmering rounded structure. The distinct 23-floor building is the first circular structure of its kind in the Middle East.

Liwa desert

Still from '6 Underground' Image Credit: Netflix

The Liwa desert has become famous in Hollywood due to its versatile and muted landscape; it can stand in as a generic dusty backdrop when needed, and can also be spotted in Star Wars: The Force Awakens.

Sheikh Zayed Bridge and the Grand Mosque

Still from '6 Underground' Image Credit: Netflix

In a wide shot, we see the striking structure of the Sheikh Zayed bridge — a Dh1 billion structure designed by the late architect Zaha Hadid — as well as the popular Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque silhouetted in the background.

The Louvre Abu Dhabi

Still from '6 Underground' Image Credit: Netflix