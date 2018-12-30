As yet untitled, this follow-up to ‘The Last Jedi’ (and the third in the sequel-trilogy begun with ‘The Force Awakens’) sees JJ Abrams step back into the director’s chair, after Colin Trevorrow left the project. Plot details are scarce as ever, but we know that unused footage from episodes seven and eight will be used to give Princess Leia a purchase in the storyline, despite the death of Carrie Fisher in 2016.