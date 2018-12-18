Plemons has come a long way, as the only thing his character in ‘Game Night’ has in common with his breakout role as Landry Clarke in ‘Friday Night Lights’ is proximity to Kyle Chandler. As Gary, the lonely cop who lives next door to the main characters, Plemons plays up the creepiness that became his forte through roles in ‘Breaking Bad’ and ‘Black Mirror.’ Gary isn’t a major player in ‘Game Night’ — he’s lonely in part because he never receives an invitation. But when he does appear — such as when he suddenly turns up on his driveway, eerily stroking his dog’s fur — it’s hard to look away.