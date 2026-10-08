Instead, she describes a mother who is affectionate but firm, someone who sets clear expectations about rules and respect while remaining closely involved in her children's lives. According to the declaration, Berry made a point of showing up for Maceo despite her career, attending his games, driving him to practices and tournaments, and pushing for his schooling, medical care and therapy. Nahla also credits her mother with arranging the siblings' schedules after the split from Martinez so the two could spend as much time together as possible.