Halle Berry accused of abusing 12-year-old son, lawyer fires back at Oliver Martinez's allegations: 'Meritless'

Martinez's lawyer, Patrick Baghdaserians, said his client's top priority is Maceo's health, safety and well-being, which is why he sought the domestic violence restraining order. A secondary hope, he added, is that Berry receives the help she needs to address her issues, which would ultimately benefit their son as well. Baghdaserians described Martinez as a devoted father who has done his best in a challenging co-parenting situation, stressing that the sole focus right now is protecting the child.