Halle Berry accused of abusing 12-year-old son, lawyer fires back at Oliver Martinez's allegations: 'Meritless'

Court adjusts Halle Berry's visitation amid allegations of mistreatment
A Los Angeles County judge has issued a temporary restraining order against Halle Berry at the request of her ex-husband, Olivier Martinez, who alleges that the actress physically abused their 12-year-old son, Maceo.
The order, granted on Thursday, October 1, protects both Martinez and Maceo, according to court records reviewed by PEOPLE. It will stay in place until a hearing scheduled for later this month, when a judge will decide whether to extend it permanently.
The judge did not cut off Berry's contact with her son. Instead, the court temporarily adjusted her visitation, keeping partial custody in place so that mother and son could stay in touch. Under the revised schedule, Berry may see Maceo from 10 am. to 8 pm. on Mondays, Tuesdays, Saturdays and Sundays. The judge rejected Martinez's request to have Berry's sobriety monitored, saying there was not enough information to support it.
Martinez filed his petition on October 1, claiming that Berry, 60, had caused him emotional and mental distress through her alleged physical abuse of their son. In the filing obtained by PEOPLE, he described an incident in which Berry allegedly grabbed Maceo by the neck and choked him while yelling, "Who is dominant now?!"
The filing further alleges a pattern of mistreatment over several years, including other physical attacks on Maceo and verbal and emotional abuse directed at Martinez himself.
Berry's attorney, Marina Beck, forcefully rejected the claims, telling PEOPLE that calling the filing baseless and intentionally misleading would be putting it mildly. Beck said Berry has grown accustomed to this kind of behavior from her ex-husband and, though deeply saddened, will keep fighting for what is best for Maceo and continue giving him the love and support he needs.
Martinez's lawyer, Patrick Baghdaserians, said his client's top priority is Maceo's health, safety and well-being, which is why he sought the domestic violence restraining order. A secondary hope, he added, is that Berry receives the help she needs to address her issues, which would ultimately benefit their son as well. Baghdaserians described Martinez as a devoted father who has done his best in a challenging co-parenting situation, stressing that the sole focus right now is protecting the child.
The latest dispute comes three years after the former couple finalized their divorce in 2023, ending a bitter legal fight that dragged on for eight years. As part of that settlement, Berry was ordered to pay Martinez $8,000 per month in child support, plus 4.3% of any income she earns beyond $2 million.