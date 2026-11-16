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Gérard Depardieu drops appeal and accepts sexual assault conviction

Depardieu is expected to face other legal proceedings soon

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AP
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Actor Gerard Depardieu arrives with his lawyer Jeremie Assous, right, to face trial for the alleged sexual assaults of two women on a film set in 2021, Monday, March 24, 2025 in Paris.
Actor Gerard Depardieu arrives with his lawyer Jeremie Assous, right, to face trial for the alleged sexual assaults of two women on a film set in 2021, Monday, March 24, 2025 in Paris.
AP

French actor Gérard Depardieu said Monday he was dropping his appeal against a conviction for sexually assaulting two women on a film set and will accept the 18-month suspended sentence. He also issued an apology.

“I was found guilty," Depardieu said in a written statement, as his appeal trial was scheduled to open Monday in Paris. He added that he “hears it” and accepts the sentence.

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“I therefore offer my deep and sincere apologies to those who may have suffered,” he said.

Depardieu was convicted in May 2025 of groping a 54-year-old set decorator and a 34-year-old assistant during the filming of Les Volets Verts (The Green Shutters) in 2021. He received an 18-month suspended prison sentence in a case that was widely seen as a post-#MeToo test for the country’s film industry.

The court also ordered the 77-year-old Depardieu, one of the most prominent figures in French cinema for decades, to pay both accusers a total of 29,040 euros ($32,350) in fines, and that his name be listed in the national sex offender database.

“On film sets, I have long hidden behind provocation and crude humor. I believed my words and some of my actions had no consequences. But they did, particularly coming from someone who held as much power as I once did," Depardieu wrote.

“I have come to understand that I belonged to a world that no longer exists,” he added. “I have therefore decided to withdraw my appeal.”

The comments contrast with the actors’ statements during the trial last year, when he had strongly denied the accusations. He acknowledged using vulgar and sexual language on the film set and grabbing the set dresser's hips during an argument, but denied that his behaviour was sexual.

Depardieu is expected to face other legal proceedings soon.

More to come

In 2018, actor Charlotte Arnould accused him of raping her at his home. An investigating judge in August 2025 requested that the case go to trial and a Paris appeals court is to decide next week whether it will proceed.

For more than a half-century, Depardieu was a towering figure in French cinema, known for his commanding physical presence and versatility. In recent years, his behavior toward women has come under renewed scrutiny, including after a documentary showed him repeatedly making obscene remarks and gestures during a 2018 trip to North Korea.

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