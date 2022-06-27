The event will present a curated roster of fashion-forward designers from the Middle East, as well as key industry capitals. Among them, Maison Du Mec (Lebanon), Tagueule (Lebanon), Emergency Room (Lebanon), Michael Cinco (UAE), Amato (UAE), Heyun Pan (UK), Rian Fernandez (The Philippines), KA-1 (UAE) and Anomalous (UAE).

Michael Cinco displays his designs Image Credit: Supplied

In addition, and a notable first for Men’s Arab Fashion Week, will be three special guest designers presented by The Fédération de la Haute Couture et de la Mode – Lazoschmidl, Arturo Obegero and Valette Studio. The three Paris-based brands have been carefully selected by the chamber to represent France’s menswear sector and are set to showcase designs that embody a fresh sense of individuality of spirit, matched with high-end European craftsmanship and innovative textiles.

Serge Carreira, Head of Emerging Brands Initiative at the Fédération de la Haute Couture et de la Mode, said: “While the world is evolving on a fast track and faces major challenges, emerging designers embrace these changes and contribute to rethinking fashion. They catch the zeitgeist and introduce it in their narrative with a bold and sensitive view. Fashion is about inventing a future; they make a better future. As we aim to support and empower our designers by forging promising commercial ties worldwide, our relationship with the Arab Fashion Council is important. It sees Parisian designers featured on the official calendar of Arab Fashion Week and vice versa for Arab designers who are members of the Arab Fashion Council.”

Lebanese designer Emergency Room has joined hands with logistics company Aramex Image Credit: Supplied

Also commenting ahead of opening night, Khadija Al Bastaki, Executive Director of Dubai Design District (d3) – a creative platform by TECOM Group dedicated to design, fashion, architecture, art and retail, said: “We are delighted to kick off this fourth edition of Men’s Arab Fashion Week, the only Men’s Fashion Week held throughout the Middle East and Asia, and our second edition this year. In addition to marking the 20th edition of Arab Fashion Week overall, the Spring-Summer 2023 Men’s Ready-to-Wear collections will bring an exciting mix of local, regional and international talent and opportunity to Dubai — to engage, rethink the regular, inspire and push the boundaries on the menswear fashion offering here in the region.”

With sustainability and fashion tech in focus, logistics company Aramex has teamed up with Lebanese designer Emergency Room, who are in the business of upcycling and second-hand sourced fashions. The two will unveil their campaign for the release of a collection that will be showcased in October. The objective of this cross-industry collaboration is to highlight the importance - and urgency - of implementing viable, enduring sustainable practices into each branch of the fashion supply chain.

Also forward-looking is the collaboration between Swiss label Ferronato, the first luxury accessories range with full data privacy protection, and Lebanese menswear brand Maison du Mec. Their collaboration will see the two brands integrate meta-fabrics into high-end, accessories that are ultra-fashionable all whilst blocking electromagnetic interferences and unwanted tracking via devices. For the occasion, an opening surprise has been planned at the start of the Maison du Mec Spring-Summer 2023 fashion show.

Swiss label Ferronato and Lebanese menswear brand Maison du Mec join hands this season Image Credit: Supplied