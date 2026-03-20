Doraemon director Tsutomu Shibayama dies at 84

The news was confirmed by the Japanese animation studio Ajia-do
Tsutomu Shibayama, the director primarily known for his work on the Doraemon series, died of lung cancer on March 6, 2026. He was 84 years old. The news was confirmed by the Japanese animation studio Ajia-do (Ajia-do Animation Works).
Shibayama served as the chief director for the Doraemon TV series and directed the franchise's feature films for over 20 years. His career included roles as an animation director for Dokonjo Gaeru and Ganso Tensai Bakabon, as well as directing other major projects such as, Nintama Rantaro, Chibi Maruko-chan and Majime ni Fumajime Kaiketsu Zorori.
In accordance with his family's wishes, the funeral was held privately. Ajia-do stated that they are declining floral tributes, monetary gifts, and condolence visits at this time. "We respectfully decline any floral tributes, monetary gifts, or visits of condolence. All of us at the company express our heartfelt gratitude for the kindness and warm support you extended during his lifetime," read the statement.
The studio expressed gratitude for the support Shibayama received throughout his career and confirmed that a public memorial service will be organized at a later date.