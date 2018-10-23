Jungle Cruise is pushing back its launch date.

Disney’s film adaptation of its classic theme park ride, starring Dwayne Johnson and Emily Blunt, will hit theatres in the US on July 24, 2020, the studio announced on Friday morning. It was previously set to be released on October 11, 2019.

“Ladies and gentlemen and children of all ages. My partner in crime, Emily Blunt and I, lovingly invite you to join us for THE ADVENTURE OF A LIFETIME,” Johnson said on social media, as part of the announcement. “What could possibly go wrong? All aboard...”

The actor stars in the live-action adventure movie as a boat captain who brings his sister (Blunt) and brother (Jack Whitehall) on an expedition through the jungles of the Amazon. While attempting to locate a magical, healing tree, they come face-to-face with wild animals and competing explorers.

Paul Giamatti, Jesse Plemons and Edgar Ramirez are also among the cast of the movie, directed by The Shallows filmmaker Jaume Collet-Serra.

The new Jungle Cruise release date replaces that of an as-yet-unannounced Marvel movie, which is now unset. A Sony animated film is also currently set to open on that date.