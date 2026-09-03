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Disney 'Zombies' star Carla Jeffery dies at 33

‘Zombies’ and Disney Channel colleagues remember actor’s warmth and talent

Last updated:
Lakshana N Palat, Assistant Features Editor
2 MIN READ
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Disney 'Zombies' star Carla Jeffery dies at 33

Carla Jeffery, the actress who brought cheerleader Bree to life across Disney Channel's Zombies movies, died September 1 at age 33. Her agent Carla Alexander announced the news, remembering her as a warm, magnetic presence whose smile could fill a room. No cause of death has been disclosed.

Jeffery, born in Houston in 1993, signed with Alexander's agency at just 12 and built a career spanning nearly two decades. Her first screen credit came in 2006's Phat Girlz, playing a young Mo'Nique.

She landed a recurring part on Curb Your Enthusiasm as Keysha Black, a girl whose family moves in with Larry David after Hurricane Katrina displaces them, a role she held across ten episodes in seasons six and seven. Other credits piled up over the years: iCarly, Good Luck Charlie, Shake It Up!, Scream Queens, Crazy Ex-Girlfriend, Suburgatory, and American Vandal.

It was Zombies, though, that defined her career. As Bree, best friend to Meg Donnelly's Addison in the musical-fantasy world of Seabrook — she appeared in the original 2018 film and its two sequels, then returned to voice the character in 2024's animated series spinoff. Her last performance credit was a 2025 audio drama, Asanté.

Castmates flooded social media with tributes. Milo Manheim called her simply "the sweetest person I have ever met." Chandler Kinney described her as the brightest presence in any room. Trevor Tordjman and Baby Ariel both spoke of being at a loss for words. Disney Entertainment Television issued its own statement, praising her talent and generosity and extending condolences to her family, castmates, and fans.

Jeffery is survived by her twin brother, Carlon Jeffery, also an actor, known for playing Cameron Parks on A.N.T. Farm.

Lakshana N PalatAssistant Features Editor
Lakshana is an entertainment and lifestyle journalist with over a decade of experience. She covers a wide range of stories—from community and health to mental health and inspiring people features. A passionate K-pop enthusiast, she also enjoys exploring the cultural impact of music and fandoms through her writing.
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