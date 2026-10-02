The EOW says some BMC officials went to Kochi in October 2020 to buy desilting equipment from Matprop Technical Services Pvt Ltd. Specifications in later tenders allegedly mirrored Matprop's machines, which in effect forced contractors to use its equipment. When contractors approached Matprop, investigators allege, they were sent to Kadam and Joshi, who allegedly leased out the machines at inflated rates. The agency is also looking into how Woder India LLP won several civic contracts.