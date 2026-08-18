Dhruv Vikram on scrutiny amid Anupama Parameswaran's remarks: 'You learn to be an army of one'

Dhruv Vikram breaks silence on scrutiny, says truth taught him to stand alone
For the first time, actor Dhruv Vikram has addressed the wave of public attention surrounding his personal life, though he stopped short of naming names or confirming any specific relationship. His remarks arrive against the backdrop of speculation connecting him to the anonymous ex-boyfriend Anupama Parameswaran referenced in her recent interview, where she spoke about enduring two years of narcissistic abuse.
Speaking at the India Today Tamil Roundtable, Dhruv was asked how he's been coping with the heightened scrutiny of late. His response was candid: "If I'm being honest, I can't say it has never affected me. That said, I think it's important to anchor yourself in reality. Know who you are, know what you stand for, and protect fiercely everybody that you love and everything that matters to you, or has ever mattered to you before."
Expanding on his coping mechanism, he added: "When you are aligned with the truth, and when you know what anchors you, scrutiny can only go so far. Subconsciously, you learn to be an army of one. You have your own world; you do the inner work. You protect your bubble as much as you can."
The conversation also turned to Dhruv's minimal presence on Instagram. Asked with a touch of humor whether he keeps a private account, he joked that fans would "never know." He clarified, though, that his social media habits aren't the result of any calculated approach.
"I love to make these edits and shoot things. I love to shoot my dad, my niece and my pets. I make a lot of edits, even though I don't post them. I'm that guy who liked to use iMovie and cut videos to music. I feel like we've all had our field day out with social media, and that's like the town centre of the entire world. When I have promotions, I'm more active. At other times, I dissolve into reading or music. It's not a conscious decision," he explained.
The rumors trace back to Anupama Parameswaran, who acted alongside Dhruv in Mari Selvaraj's Bison Kaalamaadan. In a candid appearance on I AM With Dhanya Varma, she opened up about the emotional and physical strain of a past relationship, describing a pattern of love-bombing followed by cruelty, likening her ex-partner's shifting behavior to the dual personas of the film character Anniyan, and revealing she had lost considerable weight over the two-year period. She kept the identity of the person undisclosed throughout. To date, neither Dhruv nor anyone representing him has issued a public confirmation or denial regarding a relationship with Anupama.