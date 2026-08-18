Dhruv Vikram on scrutiny amid Anupama Parameswaran's remarks: 'You learn to be an army of one'

Speaking at the India Today Tamil Roundtable, Dhruv was asked how he's been coping with the heightened scrutiny of late. His response was candid: "If I'm being honest, I can't say it has never affected me. That said, I think it's important to anchor yourself in reality. Know who you are, know what you stand for, and protect fiercely everybody that you love and everything that matters to you, or has ever mattered to you before."