South African stand-up Carvin H. Goldstone will perform a free set on January 24 on the terrace of UBK — Urban Bar and Kitchen, Movenpick Hotel in Dubai.
This is part of a season of monthly events dubbed Stand Up Dubai, brought together by Those Guys Events.
34-year-old comic Goldstone, who hails from Durban, will kick off the season with a little help from his opening acts: the UAE-based Saffa and comedian Arno Quinton.
The event is free and open to those 21 and over. Doors open at 7pm; show begins at 7.30pm.