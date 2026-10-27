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CID creator B. P. Singh dies at 77, Ashoke Pandit pays tribute

CID and Aahat creator B. P. Singh remembered for shaping Indian television

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Devadasan K P, Chief Visual Editor
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CID creator B. P. Singh dies at 77, Ashoke Pandit pays tribute

Dubai: Veteran Indian television producer-director B. P. Singh, the creative force behind popular crime series CID and horror show Aahat, has died at the age of 77 following a massive heart attack on Tuesday morning.

Filmmaker Ashoke Pandit paid an emotional tribute to Singh, remembering him as a brilliant filmmaker, a great human being and a dear friend.

Sharing the news on Instagram, Pandit expressed grief over the veteran producer's death and praised his contribution to Indian television.

“A brilliant filmmaker who captivated the nation with his crime shows C.I.D and Aahat. His work is still and will continue to be an inspiration to generations to come,” Pandit wrote.

He also recalled his close association with Singh during the latter's tenure as president of the Indian Film and Television Directors' Association (IFTDA).

Pandit extended his condolences to Singh's family and loved ones, adding that the last rites were scheduled for October 28, with further details to be announced.

The man behind a television phenomenon

Born Brijendra Pal Singh, B. P. Singh became one of India's most recognisable television faces through CID, the crime-investigation drama that became a fixture in Indian households.

First airing in 1998, CID ran for more than two decades, ending its original run in 2018. Memorable characters, investigative storylines, and catchphrases that became part of popular culture drove its enduring popularity.

The series featured Shivaji Satam as ACP Pradyuman, Aditya Srivastava as Senior Inspector Abhijeet and Dayanand Shetty as Senior Inspector Daya. Their on-screen chemistry and the show's signature investigative sequences helped build a loyal, multi-generational audience.

The programme's influence extended beyond television, with its characters and dialogues continuing to feature in internet memes and social media conversations. The show's 2024 return further demonstrated the franchise's lasting appeal.

Singh also created Aahat, a horror series that became another popular television title. His work helped establish crime and suspense as enduring genres on Indian television.

He was not only the creative force behind CID but also appeared in the series as DCP Shamsher Singh Chitrole, a character familiar to its viewers.

Singh's legacy lies in creating shows that entertained audiences for decades and left a lasting mark on Indian television.

Devadasan K P
Devadasan K PChief Visual Editor
Devadasan K P is the Chief Visual Editor at Gulf News, bringing more than 27 years of experience in photojournalism to the role. He leads the Visual desk with precision, speed, and a strong editorial instinct. Whether he’s selecting images of royalty, chasing the biggest celebrity moments in Dubai, or covering live events himself, Devadasan is always a few steps ahead of the action. Over the years, he has covered a wide range of major assignments — including the 2004 tsunami in Sri Lanka, the 2005 Kashmir earthquake, feature reportage from Afghanistan, the IMF World Bank meetings, and wildlife series from Kenya. His work has been widely recognised with industry accolades, including the Minolta Photojournalist of the Year award in 2005, the Best Picture Award at the Dubai Shopping Festival in 2008, and a Silver Award from the Society for News Design in 2011. He handles the newsroom pressure with a calm attitude, a quick response time, and his signature brand of good-natured Malayali humour. There's no fuss — just someone who gets the job done very well, every single time.
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