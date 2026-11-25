Former Broadway actress apologised after mixing up lyrics during the Canadian anthem
Sarrah Strimel Bentley was booked to sing both national anthems before the Toronto Maple Leafs' game against the New York Islanders at UBS Arena on Monday night. Her rendition of O Canada drew attention for the wrong reasons. The singer and former Broadway actor stumbled over several lyrics, then shared an emotional apology online soon after.
What happened?
Bentley sang "We lend our hearts to thee" several times in place of "we stand on guard for thee." She also sang "with" instead of "in" in the line about true patriot love. For a hockey crowd that knows the anthem well, the changes were noticeable.
Clips spread quickly online, many showing Leafs captain Auston Matthews looking puzzled during the performance. The Leafs went on to win 4-2, ending a nine-game losing streak. The team's social media account later referenced the moment with a light-hearted pun on the misheard line.
Bentley responded quickly. In an Instagram video, she addressed Canadians directly. She said she had practised the anthem relentlessly, but that standing in front of 18,000 people to sing a song she had not grown up hearing was frightening. "I botched the lyrics, and I'm really sorry," she said.
She also offered some context for the lapse. Monday was the Islanders' Hockey Fights Cancer Night, and Bentley said her breast cancer treatment had pushed her into menopause, which can lead to lapses in memory. The apology, in other words, was as much an explanation as an expression of regret.
The response from inside hockey was noticeably gentler than the online pile-on. Leafs centre John Tavares said he sensed something sounded different while she sang, but explained that players often drift into their own world as they prepare for a game. He praised her for what she has been through and called it a great moment for her to perform the anthem, according to the Guardian.
A chance to show some kindness
Toronto's deputy mayor, Mike Colle, went a step further. He called on the Leafs to invite Bentley to sing O Canada before one of the team's home games, arguing that it would be a chance for Canadians to show kindness. Whether the club takes up the suggestion remains to be seen.
The episode is a reminder of how little room national anthems leave for error. A single wrong line, filmed from every angle and shared within minutes, can overshadow an entire performance. For Bentley, the story has quickly moved beyond the mistake itself to the circumstances behind it, and to an unexpected offer of a second chance from officials in the city whose team she rattled.