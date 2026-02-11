The star has sold rights to all her iconic hits marking a milestone in her music career
Dubai: Britney Spears has sold the rights to her music catalogue in a major new deal with music publishing company Primary Wave. Legal documents show that the agreement was finalised on December 30, 2025.
The catalog includes era defining hits such as, Baby one more time, Oops! I did it again, Toxic and Gimme more, to name a few.
While the exact financial terms have not been officially disclosed, industry sources familiar with the transaction described it as a low figure deal, believed to be around the similar scale as Justin Bieber's catalog sale in 2023.
Representative for Spears and Primary Wave have declined to publicly comment on the specifics.
In simpler terms, Primary Wave now holds the brights to collect future revenue from the songs included in the catalog. Including royalties from streaming, TV placements, commercials and other uses.
This places Spears among a growing list of artists monetising music rights in the recent years, following similar stares from legends like Bruce Springsteen, Bob Dylan and Shakira.
Britney Spears has not released a full album since 2016's Glory and has for the most part stepped back from performing, though she still remains a major cultural figure.
Article contributed by Saarangi Aji