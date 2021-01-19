Nightcrawler is taking the lead in an all-new X-Men series titled ‘Way of X’, from writer Si Spurrier (‘X-Men Legacy’, ‘X-Force’) and artist Bob Quinn (‘Captain America’).
According to a release from Marvel, this marks the beginning of the Reign of X, the latest chapter in the grand vision for mutantkind.
Here’s what Spurrier had to say about this bold new series: “I should probably just tell a lie for the sake of a neat elevator pitch and say that ‘Way of X’ is a story about the creation of a new mutant religion. But it’s not — not really. That’s kinda where it starts, for sure. Nightcrawler realises something’s wrong with the hearts and minds of mutantkind and sets out to fix it. But as he quickly discovers, this isn’t a job for priests and prayers… The question is, what do they have to become in order to fight it? Preachers? Cops? Executioners? Or something entirely new?”
“‘Way of X’ is a smart, psychedelic tale about faith, science, culture, love and law. And Bamfing. Bamfing just for the joy of it.”
‘Way of X’ will hit stands in April 2021.