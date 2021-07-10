Bollywood actor Emraan Hashmi is also working on his six-pack abs to face off Salman Khan

Salman Khan in 'Tiger Zinda Hai' Image Credit: Yash Raj Films

Bollywood appears to back in business and pushing full steam ahead to catch up on delayed projects and film shoots.

According to media reports, the latest film to return to sets will be ‘Tiger 3’, starring Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif and Emraan Hashmi in the lead. Sources have told Mid-Day that the shoot will commence in Mumbai on July 23, with August seeing the stars fly off to complete the international leg of the shoot.

Katrina Kaif and Salman Khan in 'Ek Tha Tiger' Image Credit: Yash Raj Films

The shoot for the film had been put on hold over the past three months as India grappled with the deadly second wave of COVID-19. According to reports, the Yash Raj Films production also underwent a further setback when the sets were partially destroyed when Cyclone Tauktae hit Mumbai in May.

With the country returning to a new normal following an aggressive vaccine drive, the Maneesh Sharma directorial has also planned a return to the production. “Of the cast, only the leads will report to the set for the first few days. Maneesh sir wants to film a few dramatic sequences with them,” a trade source told the Indian daily.

Hashmi, who plays the antagonist to Khan’s RAW officer Avinash Singh Rathore, is expected to join the sets to shoot a confrontation scene with the actor flaunting his six-pack abs in a post of social media as well.

The source also spoke about looking at Dubai as possible venue to film a portion of the project, considering the set that was destroyed was a scene depicting a Middle Eastern street market.

“With the situation improving, Aditya and Maneesh are keen to pursue their plan of an international schedule. The team is likely to head out of the country post August 15. While the destinations have yet to be locked, Europe and the Middle East form a part of the narrative. So, they thought it would be wiser to shoot the remaining portions at a market in Dubai,” the source added.

Salman Khan in 'Tiger Zinda Hai', which was filmed in Abu Dhabi Image Credit: Yash Raj Films

Khan has shot several films in the UAE in the past, with ‘Tiger Zinda Hai’, ‘Race 3’ and ‘Bharat’, all filmed in Abu Dhabi, while ‘Dabangg’ was shot in Dubai.

‘Tiger 3’ is expected to continue the adventures of super spy Rathore, aka Tiger, along with Pakistani secret agent Zoya, played by Kaif.