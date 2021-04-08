Bollywood actor Farhan Akhtar is reportedly in Bangkok to film for a project by Marvel Studios, according to the Indian media.
It’s unclear if it’s for a movie or TV show; however, rumours spread in February that the shooting for Disney+ series ‘Ms Marvel’ would move to Bangkok following a schedule in Atlanta, Georgia.
Based on a comic book, the series ‘Ms Marvel’ is led by the character Kamala Khan, who is of Pakistani origin, so it wouldn’t be too surprising if Indian actor Akhtar is cast in the project. However, nothing official has been released so far.
“Farhan is currently stationed in Bangkok, along with an international cast and crew, for the shoot of a project with Marvel Studios, who are known to be one of the biggest film studios worldwide. All other details of the project are strictly under wraps,” a source was quoted as saying by Indian Express.
Marvel Studios is know for massive shows and movies such as ‘The Falcon and the Winter Soldier’, ‘Avengers: Endgame’, ‘Black Panther’ and ‘Captain America: Civil War’.
Akhtar, 47, has starred in Bollywood movies such as ‘Rock On!!’, ‘Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara’, ‘Dil Dhadakne Do’ and ‘Bhaag Milkha Bhaag’. He’s also a seasoned director and singer. His upcoming movie is the sports drama ‘Toofan’.